Partner

Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae LLP

Devin McRae is an experienced business litigator specializing in entertainment, intellectual property and partnership disputes. He represents a diverse clientele including artists, production companies and talent agencies. McRae represents clients in sensitive cases involving abuse and domestic violence within the entertainment industry. His recent cases include representing authors, actors and industry professionals in high-profile conflicts, such as the lawsuit against Verve executives and disputes over film rights and copyright. McRae’s accolades include recognition in Southern California Super Lawyers and The Best Lawyers in America ©. He’s known for securing significant verdicts, including a multi-million dollar win for actress Shannen Doherty. With a background at prestigious firms and a law degree from UCLA, McRae brings extensive trial experience to his practice at Early Sullivan.

