Doll Amir & Eley LLP

Co-founder; Legal Analyst

Dina Doll, co-founder of Doll Amir & Eley LLP and a leading legal analyst, has built a national reputation through her commentary on high-profile trials and political cases. As the official legal analyst for the Law & Crime Network and a frequent contributor to MeidasTouch, she offers expert analysis across major platforms including CNN, NewsNation, HLN and TYT. Doll’s legal insights – featured in the Netflix documentary “Depp v. Heard” – span issues from the George Floyd and Kyle Rittenhouse trials to Supreme Court rulings on abortion and presidential authority. In addition to her legal work, she is active in civic engagement, serving as a delegate to the California Democratic Party and a city commissioner in Manhattan Beach.

