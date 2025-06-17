SAG-AFTRA

National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, has led the union representing over 160,000 performers across film, television, music and video games for the past 24 years. A key architect of the 2012 SAG-AFTRA merger, he has since overseen major contract negotiations, including the historic 2023 strike and current video game performer strike, both centered on artificial intelligence protections. Under his leadership, the union secured landmark AI legislation in California and launched innovative agreements such as the Dynamic AI Audio Commercials Waiver. Crabtree-Ireland is a leading national voice on AI and labor, speaking at CES, the U.S. Senate and the World Economic Forum, as well as serving on multiple entertainment and labor boards, including SoundExchange and the Motion Picture and Television Fund.