Singer Burke Zimmer & Kogan, LLP

Tax Partner

Elaina Kogan is the tax partner at Singer Burke Zimmer & Kogan, LLP, where she leads the firm’s tax compliance and planning efforts for high-net-worth clients in the entertainment industry. With over 26 years of experience, she has a proven track record of delivering innovative strategies that reduce tax liabilities and streamline financial operations for top-tier content creators, showrunners and media executives. Kogan began her career at KPMG and joined Singer Burke in 2003, bringing a refined focus on closely held businesses and individual tax needs. Known for her strategic vision and collaborative leadership, she improves process efficiency and cultivates a culture of trust and excellence. Outside of work, Kogan is active in her synagogue and supports nonprofits including Hope the Mission and Imagine LA.

