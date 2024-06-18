Partner

Lagerlof, LLP

Erin L. Prouty, partner at Lagerlof, LLP, specializes in estate planning, trust administration and probate litigation. With over 35 years of experience, she’s a trusted advisor to high-profile entertainment clients, maintaining their privacy while managing complex matters. Certified by the State Bar of California, Prouty is recognized as a top lawyer by Best Lawyers Magazine and Los Angeles Magazine. She serves on the board of governors of the Beverly Hills Bar Association and lectures at USC and UCLA. As managing attorney of Lagerlof’s El Segundo office, Prouty mentors younger attorneys and teaches as an adjunct professor, shaping the future of the legal profession with integrity and skill. Beyond her legal expertise, she is an accomplished beach volleyball player and classical musician.

