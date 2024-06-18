Harley J. Neuman

Partner & Founder

Neuman + Associates

Harley Neuman has over 30 years of experience in business management, representing top names in the entertainment industry. He graduated magna cum laude from San Diego State University with a B.S. in business administration, majoring in accounting. Neuman began his career at Deloitte Haskins & Sells, where he led the entertainment industry practice. In 1991, he founded Neuman + Associates, a business management firm that merged with NKSFB in 2019. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) as well as the California Society of CPAs, where he chaired the annual Entertainment Industry Conference in Los Angeles. Neuman serves on the board of directors of the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund and participates in several other nonprofits.