Partner, Matrimonial & Family Law

Jackie Combs, partner at Blank Rome LLP’s California matrimonial & family law practice, has built a 13-year career representing high-profile clients in complex and often high-conflict family law matters. In her six years with the firm, she has handled custody, dissolution and domestic violence cases for entertainment industry figures, professional athletes and business executives. Combs’ recent matters include securing sole custody for a prominent director, navigating #MeToo-related claims in divorces involving public personalities and obtaining a five-year restraining order for a tech executive. Outside of her practice, she volunteers with Bet Tzedek and the Los Angeles Family Law Court and is active in the Harriett Buhai Center for Family Law and the Los Angeles Bar Association.