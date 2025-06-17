Foley & Lardner LLP

Partner

James Carlos McFall, a partner at Foley & Lardner LLP, is a national leader in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) law and sports-tech ventures. He secured an injunction allowing NBA guard Anthony Black to play varsity sports, setting a precedent for athlete eligibility. McFall represents elite athletes, including C.J. Stroud and has advised universities and collectives on NIL compliance. He co-founded Lockerverse, a digital platform selected for the Disney Accelerator program, and recently helped launch Reggie Bush’s sports-tech venture. A seasoned litigator in First Amendment and entertainment law, he also protects journalists and filmmakers in defamation disputes. McFall joined Foley in 2024, has 13 years of experience, and earned his J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis and both M.A. and B.A. degrees from Stanford University.

