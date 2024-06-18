Executive Director

CBIZ MHM, LLC

James R. Parks, a CPA with over 40 years of experience, co-founded Parks, Palmer, Turner & Yemenidjian, which was later acquired by CBIZ. He leads CBIZ MHM LLC’s Los Angeles office, overseeing the business management and family office practice and the Western Region highnet- worth client service group. Parks has extensive tax, business management and litigation consulting experience with Fortune 500 companies and high-net-worth individuals. He facilitated the William H. Holder Chair in Accounting Endowment Fund at USC, where the Master of Business Taxation program was renamed in honor of him and his late wife. Parks has served as a tax expert for the U.S. Department of Justice and as an expert witness in various legal proceedings. Also, he successfully turned around and sold Laser Pacific Media Corporation as well as led the rescue and reopening of Hotel Barriere Fouquet’s in New York.

