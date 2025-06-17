A portrait of Jenifer C310 Wallis

Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP

Chair of Entertainment Practice

Jenifer Wallis is chair of the entertainment practice at Munck Wilson Mandala, LLP and a key leader in the firm’s Los Angeles office. Since joining in 2019, she has driven strategic growth through client development, lateral recruitment and mentorship. Her hybrid practice spans litigation and transactional work, advising entertainment, beauty and tech clients on IP, production, business formation and licensing. Previously a co-chair of the IP practice at a prominent L.A. firm, Wallis also ran her own firm in Alabama. She currently serves as outside general counsel to several production companies and has helped develop key relationships with clients, including Nexstar Media and Getaround. A founding member of Chief’s L.A. chapter and a board member of Charlie’s Acres, she is also a leader in advancing gender equity – her office now has the highest percentage of female attorneys firmwide.