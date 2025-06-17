A portrait of Jesse Saivar (Spiderbox)

Greenberg Glusker

Chair, Intellectual Property & Technology

Jesse Saivar, chair of the intellectual property & technology group at Greenberg Glusker, provides legal counsel to a prominent roster of digital media and entertainment clients. A 19-year veteran of the firm, he represents Barstool Sports, The Free Press, Morning Brew and Invisible Universe, among others. Saivar advises on IP licensing, trademark strategy, talent agreements and brand partnerships across formats including streaming, animation and podcasting. His work includes securing rights deals for Quinn, Flighthouse, Jomboy Media and Exploding Kitten and has also helped structure AI and licensing agreements for projects combining traditional content with emerging tech. Named an “IP Trailblazer” by The National Law Journal, Saivar is frequently recognized for his innovative work in digital and consumer brand strategy.