Linden Entertainment

Partner

JoAnne Colonna, partner at Linden Entertainment, has spent 39 years managing and producing for some of the most acclaimed figures in film, television and stage. Joining the firm in 2023, she continues to represent longtime clients including Brendan Fraser, Forest Whitaker, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Andy Garcia, Anna Paquin, Norman Reedus and Eva Longoria – guiding their careers across acting, directing, producing and brand ventures. Colonna began her career as the youngest agent in New York City before holding senior roles at Paradigm, ICM, AMG, The Firm and Brillstein. She is also a partner in bigbaldhead, a production company with Norman Reedus, developing multiple projects under an AMC Studios overall deal. Her producing credits include “Ringer” on The CW and the upcoming “Undone By Blood” series.