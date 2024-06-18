Jonathan Stuart Pink

Global Chair Entertainment, Media & Sports Practice

Lewis Brisbois LLP

For nearly 30 years, Jonathan Pink has been a prominent advocate and mentor for clients in the entertainment industry. Transitioning from a career as a syndicated cartoonist and screenwriter, he became a lawyer specializing in intellectual property representing major names in music, visual arts and film. Starting as a law clerk at Fox News and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Pink moved to a small firm before joining big law in 2004. His clients include Tina Turner, Tame Impala and The Black Eyed Peas. Recognized with the California State Bar’s 2015 Intellectual Property Vanguard Award, he has been featured in top media outlets. He has reclaimed significant copyrights for clients, defended intellectual property rights and mentored young attorneys. Some of his notable cases include defending The Black Eyed Peas and securing Ike Turner’s catalog rights.

