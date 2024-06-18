Leader of Manatt Entertainment

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Jordan Bromley, a leading figure in entertainment law, is known for his extensive contributions to the industry. As the head of Manatt Entertainment, he oversees a practice renowned for facilitating over $3 billion in major music transactions annually. Notably, he advised Francisco Partners Management on its majority stake investment in Kobalt Music, a pivotal move shaping the future of creator services and digital licensing platforms. Bromley’s advocacy extends beyond legal realms; he supports artists’ rights through initiatives like the Music Artists Coalition and has played integral roles in legislative actions such as the Music Modernization Act. His recent efforts include securing benefits for entertainment workers under the CARES Act during the pandemic and organizing coalitions for police reform.

