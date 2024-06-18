Partner

Weinberg Gonser LLP

Jordan Matthews, an accomplished business trial lawyer and litigator, specializes in the entertainment industry and business sector. Notably, he was lead counsel against casino mogul, Steve Wynn, arising out of sexual misconduct allegations leading to his resignation as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts, $65 million in total fines and his removal as an officer and executive in the gaming industry. Matthews represents various investors and producers in disputes over A-list motion pictures, and he recently secured a judgment for a client, where the court awarded punitive damages equal to 100% of the compensatory damages award. He has a background in film finance and production, having successfully raised capital for feature films, orchestrating several slate financing deals valued at approximately $600 million.

