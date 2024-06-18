(ALISSA RANDALL)

Chief Strategic Innovation Officer

Prager Metis

Joseph Rust is a partner in the advisory services department at Prager Metis and a member of the Prager Metis International Group. He serves as chief strategic innovation officer and managing partner for the Western Region, overseeing strategic focus and execution. With over three decades of experience, Rust specializes in the entertainment industry, offering expertise in royalty and profit participation examinations, copyright valuations and financial due diligence. He began his career in 1984 and joined Prager Metis in 1994, opening the Wilshire office. He now oversees five offices in California and Nevada. Outside of Prager Metis, Rust is an active community member, supporting the Alzheimer’s Association California Southland. He is also recognized as a thought leader, frequently speaking on AI’s impact on the music industry.

