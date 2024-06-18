Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Leif Cervantes de Reinstein, a seasoned entertainment lawyer based in Los Angeles, has a diverse background, having worked as a talent lawyer, M&A attorney and head of legal at Fremantle. At Sheppard Mullin, he specializes in high-stakes negotiations and operational advice, particularly within the entertainment industry. Cervantes de Reinstein’s recent achievements include facilitating major deals for renowned clients like 101 Studios and Lionsgate, totaling millions in value. He also supports social causes, offering pro bono services to organizations supporting human rights, equality and animal welfare. He is an active member of Sheppard Mullin’s LGBTQ group, promoting diversity and inclusion within the firm. Recognized by Variety, The Legal 500 U.S. and The Hollywood Reporter, Cervantes de Reinstein is esteemed as a top entertainment attorney.

