A portrait of Lisa Callif

Donaldson Callif Perez LLP

Partner

Lisa Callif, founding partner of Donaldson Callif Perez LLP, has built a 24-year career representing independent production companies across all aspects of legal and business affairs in both documentary and scripted entertainment. In the past year, she expanded her scripted practice, advising on financing, distribution and clearance for projects like Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man” and “Blue Moon” and AGC Studios’ “Giant.” Callif has also counseled Pressman Films on About a Hero, a project largely created using AI, reflecting her growing focus on AI and copyright law. Her clearance work spans major clients, including the Safdie Brothers’ Elara, Artists Equity, XTR and Edgeline Films and has handled high-profile projects such as “They Call Me Magic” for Apple, “Daughters” for Netflix and “Bad Actor” for Tribeca.