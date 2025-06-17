Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP

Co-Founder & Senior Partner

Lisa Helfend Meyer is the co-founder and senior partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP, a top boutique family law firm based in Los Angeles. For more than 40 years, she has handled high-stakes divorces and custody matters for entertainers, executives and athletes. Meyer’s public cases include the marriage dissolutions of Christina Ricci, Nicole Young, Jwan Yosef, Brody Dalle, Janet McCormack and Brandon Blackstock. Known for resolving emotionally charged disputes with discretion and strategic precision, she was recently recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as a “Troubleshooter” for high-profile family law matters. She’s been named a Super Lawyer for 20 years and ranked among the Top 100 Women Lawyers in California and the Daily Journal’s Top Family Lawyers list. Meyer founded the firm over 25 years ago and continues to lead it as a nationally recognized force in family law.

