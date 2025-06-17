A portrait of Malak Santini (AKIKO_WHALEN)

JPMorgan Private Bank

Managing Director & Banker

As managing director and banker at JPMorgan Private Bank, Malak Santini advises clients in media, sports and entertainment on wealth preservation and investment strategy. She has spent 14 years with the firm, rising from marketing executive to senior leadership and co-developed JPMorgan’s media and entertainment banking vertical. Santini helps high-profile clients build comprehensive financial plans encompassing estate, philanthropic and international holdings. She played a key role in forging the bank’s partnership with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. A member of the firm’s Greater Market Leadership Team, she also serves on the boards of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and City Year LA. Santini’s work combines institutional expertise with community engagement, positioning her as a key advisor in both finance and civic development.