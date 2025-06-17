Kroll

Managing Director

Mark Mondello joined Kroll (formerly Duff & Phelps) in 2005 where he is a managing director in the Los Angeles office and part of the firm’s valuation advisory practice; he also leads Kroll’s entertainment and media industry group. He has more than 25 years of corporate finance experience and prior to joining Duff & Phelps, he was a managing director with Standard & Poor’s corporate value consulting where he worked for 13 years. Mondello specializes in directing valuation studies of businesses and interests in businesses, intangible assets and intellectual property. His expertise in entertainment and media has led him to play a key role in numerous high-profile transactions in this industry over the last 15 years. In addition, he provided services to many of the world’s leading entertainment and media companies.