(Deborah HANOCK)

CPA/Partner

Dunn | Pariser | Peyrot

Mark Pariser is the go-to financial manager for CEOs and celebrities leading Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot’s financial team. Known for his proactive style, he ensures clients’ financial stability and growth, allowing them to focus on their careers and personal lives. Pariser specializes in budgeting, cash flow, insurance review and estate and tax planning. His clientele includes Hollywood actors, directors, international executives and entrepreneurs. He joined the Songwriters of North America (SONA) board of directors in 2020 and works with Manifest Works on compliance issues. Pariser’s notable clients include a prominent music video director, the band Blue October, rapper Leikeli 47 and film/TV producer Matthew Tolmach. He advises on tax structuring, financial planning, estate planning and business management across various industries.

