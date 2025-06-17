Singer Burke Zimmer & Kogan, LLP

Managing Partner

As managing partner of Singer Burke Zimmer & Kogan, LLP, Matthew Burke has led the firm for 35 of his 41 years in the financial industry, transforming it into a leader in holistic financial management for top content creators, showrunners and media executives. Under his leadership, the firm expanded its integrated offerings – including tax, accounting, business management and investment services through SB Capital Management Inc. Burke previously held roles at Ernst & Young and a national real estate syndication firm before joining Singer Burke. Known for his forward-thinking approach, he recently prioritized cybersecurity and tech-enabled planning tools to safeguard clients amid high-profile breaches. He serves on the board of TOArts and has raised over $70,000 for pancreatic cancer research.