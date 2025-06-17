A portrait of Max Wellman

Venable LLP

Partner

As chair of Venable’s Los Angeles litigation department, Max Wellman rep resents leading figures in entertainment and business while also guiding the firm’s broader strategic litigation efforts. He advises clients, including talent, production companies and celebrity-backed brands, on litigation, transactions and crisis management. Wellman serves as outside general counsel to firms such as Entertainment 360 and advises Creative Artists Agency on emerging legal issues involving artificial intelligence. Recent representations include Katherine Heigl, Andrew Schulz and Snoop Dogg in defamation and IP matters. Wellman is known for managing disputes involving copyright, publicity rights and complex commercial issues, while also mentoring young attorneys within the firm. Recognized by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, he has held leadership roles in the Jewish National Fund and the Downtown Los Angeles Bar Association.