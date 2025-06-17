A portrait of Meyoung Spektor

First Entertainment Credit Union

Director of Community Sales

Meyoung Spektor is a mortgage industry leader with over 20 years of experience and a proven track record in sales leadership. As director of community sales at First Entertainment Credit Union, the premier financial institution to creators in the entertainment industry, she has helped drive over $319 million in mortgage origination volume in the past two years, fostering growth, innovation and collaboration. Since joining First Entertainment in 2023, Spektor has been dedicated to helping entertainment professionals achieve homeownership and financial stability. Previously, she was a top-producing mortgage leader at major financial institutions, including Chase, Bank of America, PNC, Union Bank and US Bank. For her educational background, she holds an M.B.A. from the University of Colorado and a Bachelor of Science in marketing and organizational management.