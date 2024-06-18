Michael David Karlin

Founding Partner

NKSFB, LLC

Michael Karlin, a founding partner of NKSFB, oversees the financial affairs of clients, including business executives, real estate developers and entertainment industry professionals. He facilitated the sale of clients’ music publishing catalogs and played a key role in closing a client’s podcast business. A member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CalCPA), he holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting and a Master of Taxation from the University of Southern California. Karlin sits on the boards of the Motion Picture and Television Fund, the Westcoast Sports Associates and the Matthew Silverman Memorial Foundation and serves on the board of advisors for USC’s Leventhal School of Accounting.

