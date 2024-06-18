Partner

Cooley LLP

Michael Rhodes, a nationally recognized trial lawyer in entertainment, represents industry giants like the Kardashian-Jenner family, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Madonna and others. He’s lauded for his victories, which include defending the Kardashian-Jenner family against a $100-million defamation claim. As outside counsel for Justin Bieber, Rhodes facilitated a $200-million music rights deal. He also advises on high-stakes matters for entities like Google and Facebook. With 36 years at Cooley, he’s held leadership roles and garnered numerous accolades, including The American Lawyer Litigator of the Year and Chambers USA’s Top Lawyer. Committed to his community, Rhodes serves as a legal advisor to Sonoma County nonprofits.

