Stifel Financial

Financial Advisor

Nick McCoy is a financial advisor at Stifel Financial, where he helps manage assets for high-net-worth families, athletes and content creators. A former Los Angeles Angels executive and collegiate athlete, he leverages leadership and risk management strategies to build customized, datadriven wealth plans. Since joining Stifel in 2021, McCoy has guided clients through estate planning, charitable giving and legacy management using boutique-style attention with access to one of the nation’s leading investment banks. With over three years of experience, he holds an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California and a B.A. from the University of San Diego, with additional certifications in sports and entertainment wealth advising. He holds Series 7 and Series 66 licenses, along with life and health insurance credentials.

