A portrait of Nick Soltman

Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir LLP

Partner

Nick Soltman, partner at Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir LLP, is a go-to advocate for Hollywood A-listers, particularly in claims involving profit participation disputes and defamation. He is a longtime counsel to Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, representing them in various public and confidential matters. This past year, Soltman was a member of the KHIKS team that successfully represented Meghan in a defamation action filed by her half-sister over the royals’ high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey. He is also currently representing actor Timothy Hutton in state court litigation in connection with the reboot of “Leverage.” Additionally, he is currently representing Roddenberry Entertainment in state court litigation over the long-lost USS Enterprise model that belonged to the creator of the iconic “Star Trek” series, Gene Roddenberry.