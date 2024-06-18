EVP

Principal, Commercial Entertainment Momentous Insurance Brokerage

a Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company

Pamela Weiser has been in the entertainment insurance industry since 1980 and specializes in risk management for films, music and loan-out corporations. In addition, she has acquired an expert level of knowledge in both commercial (non-entertainment) coverage and personal insurance. Weiser’s expertise and ability to effectively counsel clients on the importance of appropriate asset protection have enabled her to ascend to leadership positions throughout her career. As executive vice president at Momentous she is responsible for performing coverage reviews and evaluations, client audits and development initiatives, and regulating and monitoring the firm’s standard operating procedures. In addition to her experience, Weiser is also a member of the Motion Picture & Television Fund Professional Advisory Network.

