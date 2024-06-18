(David Blattel)

Partner

GHJ

Peter Klass, CFE, leads GHJ’s profit participation services practice, renowned for its expertise in profit participation audits within the entertainment sector. Promoted to partner in 2022, his exclusive dedication to the industry highlights his leadership. Co-authoring the third edition of “Movie Money: Understanding Hollywood’s (Creative) Accounting Practices,” he demystifies the complex financial landscape. With eight years at Sony before GHJ, Klass brings extensive industry experience. His strategic foresight in adapting business models to digital distribution channels ensures client preparedness. Beyond his professional endeavors, he is deeply committed to community service, supporting organizations like the Boys and Girls Club and L.A. Regional Food Bank. Through educational initiatives and mentorship, Klass prepares the next generation of financial professionals for industry challenges.

