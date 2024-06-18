Philip M. Kelly

Named Partner

Kendall Brill & Kelly LLP

Phil Kelly is a prominent Hollywood litigator, renowned for victories involving major industry players like Paramount Global and NBCUniversal. He is recognized by Chambers & Partners USA as one of California’s leading media and entertainment litigators. In complex multi-million-dollar litigations, he excels in copyright infringement, film finance and intellectual property disputes. Kelly’s successes include securing a $16-million award for Paramount Licensing and defeating a $15-million claim. He’s represented CBS Broadcasting and Lionsgate, securing favorable outcomes. Currently, he’s involved in high-profile cases with Paramount Global and Lionsgate. Beyond litigation, Kelly offers strategic pre-litigation counsel. As a board member of Inner City Law Center, he contributes pro bono work and his expertise extends to speaking engagements, including at the Practicing Law Institute’s “Technotainment” seminar.

