Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Partner

Ramela Ohanian, partner at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP, negotiates cutting-edge entertainment deals for major players like Meta, Amazon Studios and Wondery. She joined the firm seven years ago and has quickly become a go-to dealmaker in film, television, podcasts and AI. She structured Amazon’s multiyear film partnership with Scott Stuber and led talent deals for Meta’s AI chatbot launch featuring Tom Brady and Kendall Jenner. Ohanian also closed high-profile podcast deals for Wondery and talent agreements for Nickelodeon and TelevisaUnivision. In addition to her transactional work, she mentors junior attorneys and sits on multiple bar association boards. She regularly speaks at Harvard and Loyola law schools and serves on the executive committee of the Armenian Women’s Bar Association, helping shape diversity initiatives in entertainment law.