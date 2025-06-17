360 Business Management

Managing Partner

Reginald Gooden is the managing partner at 360 Business Management. He relocated to Los Angeles in March 2018, initially working as a bookkeeper at a bicoastal business management firm. Within seven years in the entertainment industry, he co-founded 360 Business Management, a company recognized by prestigious entertainment publications as an industry best. A graduate of NC State University, Gooden has over 20 years of business experience in finance, accounting and entertainment. His career began as a performer and music producer, including an internship at Sony Music Studios in New York. He has produced projects for hip-hop artists and previously ran an independent record label. Gooden is a Hollywood Reporter Power Business Manager, a Variety Elite Business Manager and a Billboard Top Business Manager.