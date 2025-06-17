Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Partner

Robb Klein, a seasoned entertainment attorney with over three decades of experience, is a partner at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP, where he specializes in high-profile financing, production, distribution, merchandising and licensing deals across film, television, music and digital content. Recognized for his ability to navigate complex international co-productions and structure innovative transactions, he advises a global client base including Toho Co., CTS Eventim, wiip, Banc of California and Ashland Hill Media Finance. Klein’s practice spans from independent films to major studio releases, as well as emerging sectors like AI-generated content and international music tours. Originally trained in the U.K. and licensed in both England and Wales, he joined Sheppard Mullin in 2008 and has led the firm’s entertainment, technology and advertising practice.

