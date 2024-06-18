Robert A. Darwell

Partner, Head of Global Media

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Robert Darwell, head of global media and senior partner at Sheppard Mullin’s Century City office, has a distinguished career marked by numerous accolades such as The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Lawyer and Billboard’s Top Music Lawyers. His global practice spans major motion picture studios, television networks and new media companies, offering comprehensive legal counsel on development, production and distribution matters. Notable highlights include representing Amazon Studios in acquiring MGM, Disney in the separation from Miramax and overseeing the development of iconic films like “Traffic” and “Brokeback Mountain.” Beyond his legal prowess, Darwell is an award-winning documentary filmmaker, with his debut film “The 90s Club” winning Best Documentary at multiple festivals. A Georgetown law graduate, he blends his passion for entertainment with international trade expertise.