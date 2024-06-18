Robyn R. Polashuk

(Johann Morozov Inga Erbes)

Partner & Co-Chair of Media & Entertainment Industry Group

Covington & Burling LLP

Robyn Polashuk, co-chair of Covington’s entertainment and media industry group, boasts over 20 years of experience in network distribution and content licensing. Advising major networks like AMC Networks, The Walt Disney Company and Paramount Global, she specializes in high-profile distribution agreements for both traditional and online platforms. Notably, Polashuk played a pivotal role in Disney’s $8.5-billion merger of Star India with Reliance’s Viacom18 and Disney’s groundbreaking carriage deal with Charter Spectrum, hailed as transformative for the television industry. She also assisted Fox Corporation in renewing its agreement with a top-five pay television distributor. Recognized for her expertise, Polashuk has been honored with awards such as Cablefax’s Most Powerful Women and Variety’s Legal Impact Report.

