Sarah L. Graham

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Partner

Sarah Graham, partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, advises some of the biggest names in media, entertainment and sports, bringing deep industry insight to complex business transactions. She represents talent, production companies, private equity firms and investors in high-profile deals across film, television, music and branded ventures. Notable transactions include the sale of Stem Distribution to Concord, the merger of The Spring Hill Company with Fulwell 73 and Iconic Artists Group’s partnership with RZA. Gibson’s sports-related work includes representing the NFL in its joint venture with Skydance and Rich Paul in his expanded role with UTA. Committed to service, she advises the Friends of Malibu Urgent Care Center and supports local fire relief efforts, exemplifying her dedication to both clients and the community.