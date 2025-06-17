First Entertainment Credit Union

VP of Lending Operations

Shannon Leitch is vice president of lending operations at First Entertainment Credit Union, the premier financial partner for creators in the entertainment industry. With over 20 years of lending experience, she brings deep expertise in business development, underwriting, operations, marketing and investor relations, helping entertainment professionals and businesses access the capital they need to grow and thrive. Since joining First Entertainment in 2021, Leitch has focused on building strategic financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of the entertainment community. She’s a proven leader with a strong track record of cultivating long-lasting relationships with members, teammates and partners. Prior to joining First Entertainment, she held leadership roles in commercial banking and private lending, including co-founding REM Capital Group, where she managed business development, loan policy creation and national sales.

