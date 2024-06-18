Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Shaun Clark is a leading lawyer specializing in entertainment, branding and technology. He drafts and negotiates agreements for TV and film, including high-profile co-production deals. He has launched globally recognized celebrity brands. Clark advises top clients in virtual reality, podcasting and AI, and negotiates significant content production, endorsement, sponsorship and licensing deals, including stadium naming rights and jersey sponsorships. His recent noteworthy deals include representing Lionsgate in acquiring eOne, Sony Pictures Television in combining Pure Flix with Great American Media and HCL Technologies in a major sponsorship deal with MetLife Stadium. Clark’s achievements include being named a Top Entertainment Attorney by Variety and a Thought Leader by Who’s Who Legal.