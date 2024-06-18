Sophia K. Yen

Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

LLP Legal Services

Sophia Yen, partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, is a distinguished dealmaker. Some of her notable recent achievements include guiding AMC in a groundbreaking distribution deal for the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film and assisting Kevin Hart’s HARTBEAT in a capital raise from Abry Partners. Yen also spearheads high-growth initiatives for companies like Wavelength Productions, demonstrating her leadership in driving transformative growth. Beyond her legal prowess, she is actively involved in elevating the AANHPI voice in entertainment, collaborating with organizations like Gold House and serving on the Asia Society Southern California board. Yen’s exceptional work has earned her recognition in The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Lawyers and Variety’s Dealmakers Impact Report, among other accolades, reaffirming her status as a leading figure in the industry.