Linden Entertainment

Co-Founder

Stacy O’Neil, co-founder of Linden Entertainment, is best known for guiding the careers of major stars like Amy Adams, Rachel Weisz and Vin Diesel. She launched the firm in 2020, and five years in, she’s built a client roster that includes Vanessa Kirby, Beanie Feldstein, Karen Gillan and more. Linden Productions recently earned five Tony Awards for Stereophonic and produced “Nightbitch” with Searchlight Pictures and “Dead Ringers” on Amazon, which earned O’Neil a Peabody Award. She also executive produced Peacock’s “Genie” and “Sam and Kate.” Earlier in her career, she led talent divisions at Brillstein and The Firm. She has been named one of The Hollywood Reporter’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment and featured on Variety’s Power Women of Hollywood list.

