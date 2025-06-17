SB Capital Management, Inc.

Wealth Management Partner

Stephanie Connor Arkof, wealth management partner at SB Capital Management, Inc., has spent 21 years guiding high-networth individuals – particularly in the entertainment industry – through personalized investment and estate planning strategies. At a firm managing over $1.23 billion in assets, she translates complex financial scenarios into clear, actionable plans rooted in each client’s goals and values. With a background in accounting and a degree in business economics from UCLA, Arkof serves as a key link between SB Capital and its sister CPA firm, Singer Burke Zimmer & Kogan LLP. Her client relationships often extend beyond finance, including serving as executor and trustee. She also supports nonprofits such as Hope the Mission and Imagine LA, applying her compassion and insight to both community service and financial leadership.