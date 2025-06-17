Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Partner, Corporate & Financial Services

As a partner in Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP’s corporate & financial services department and entertainment transactions practice, Steve Hurdle counsels clients across a wide spectrum of industries, with a deep focus on media, entertainment and celebrity-driven ventures. He advises investors, talent and companies on M&A, joint ventures, equity offerings and strategic partnerships – representing film studios, digital content companies, talent agencies, business management firms and high-profile individuals. Over the past two years, Hurdle has led key deals including Create Music Group’s $165-million investment from Flexpoint Ford, Hyphenate Media Group’s investment in GloNation Studios and Primary Wave’s partnership with the Village People. He also advised North Road Company in its acquisition of Karga Seven Pictures and voice actor Charles Martinet in his transition to Mario Ambassador.