Partner

RSM US LLP

Tasos Yiangou, a partner at RSM US LLP, is a seasoned leader in the technology, media and entertainment (TMT) sector, spearheading impactful strategies as the head of RSM’s Southern California technology, media and entertainment industry practice. With extensive experience in auditing publicly traded companies and large multinationals, Yiangou possesses a deep understanding of the intricate financial landscape. Over the past 24 months, he has played a pivotal role in facilitating communication between RSM UK and RSM US, ensuring seamless collaboration between the two entities. With over a decade of experience gained at esteemed firms such as RSM US LLP, BDO USA, LLP and Grant Thornton, he has honed his expertise in financial management and client-centric solutions.