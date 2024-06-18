Thomas F. Smith

(MARK MCQUEEN)

Thomas Smith, a partner at Prager Metis CPAs and a member of Prager Metis International, also serves as partner-in-charge of the entertainment and music group. With over 25 years of experience in the accounting industry, he leads a global team, leveraging local and international expertise from the London office and GGI Affiliates. Since becoming partner-in-charge in 2021, Smith has guided the strategic focus and execution across various sectors, including sports, entertainment, art galleries, music and media. Outside of Prager, he actively participates in philanthropic efforts, serving as the team captain for the Alzheimer’s Westport Connecticut Walk. His involvement with an invite-only entertainment network has expanded the firm’s industry relationships and positioned Prager Metis as a leader in the entertainment sector. Smith is a recognized thought leader, frequently featured on industry panels.

