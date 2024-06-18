President of Packaging & Sales, Producer

Ramo Law PC

For over a decade, Tiffany Boyle has excelled in sales and packaging, bringing numerous films and documentaries to fruition. Leveraging her business acumen and Ramo Law resources, she adeptly connects filmmakers with industry stakeholders. As a partner at Vested Interest, founded with Elsa Ramo, she discovers, develops and produces unique filmmaking voices and stories. Notable projects include financing and sales for “The Card Counter” and “Joyland” and executive producing acclaimed films like “Die in a Gunfight.” Boyle actively supports emerging talent through workshops and panels, recently mentoring Marta Reeder and teaching courses for Sundance Collab. She moderated a discussion with a group of female financiers for the 2022 SXSW PanelPicker, “Girls Just Want to Have Funds: Women in Finance.”

