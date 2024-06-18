(Shane Nelson Photo)

Partner

Akin

Vanessa Roman, a key figure on Akin’s esteemed entertainment team, is highly regarded across the industry for her dealmaking prowess. She advises top financial institutions like Comerica Bank and MUFG Bank on multi-million-dollar financing for major film and TV projects. Her pro bono work includes aiding institutions like the American Film Institute and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. Roman’s achievements have earned her recognition in Variety’s Legal Impact and Dealmakers Impact Reports, as well as Euromoney Expert Guides and The Legal 500 U.S. Recent notable deals include securing financing for Electric Entertainment and Participant Media. She also sits on the board of Female Executives in Media and Entertainment, championing women in the industry and mentoring emerging talent.

