Venable LLP

Partner

William Briggs II is a partner at Venable LLP and a seasoned trial lawyer with 24 years of experience representing top talent in film, television, music and sports. At the firm for 12 years, he has handled intellectual property disputes, contract litigation, rights of publicity and First Amendment matters. Briggs’ recent work includes representing clients such as Snoop Dogg in the Bored Ape NFT lawsuit, DaBaby in a personal injury case and members of Migos in multiple civil disputes, including a partial summary judgment victory. In addition to his legal practice, he serves as president of the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners, overseeing LAPD operations and an $11.8-billion budget and is also a frequent speaker on policing and civic engagement.

