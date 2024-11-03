Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Brandon Reilly is a nationally recognized leader in privacy and data security law, serving as a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP. Specializing in compliance, regulatory issues and incident response, he advises a diverse client base, including Fortune 500s, multinational corporations and nonprofits across industries, like technology, healthcare and financial services. Notable recent work includes advising an American online media company on privacy compliance, guiding an online sports betting firm on privacy issues and leading a major cybersecurity response for a global accounting firm. Reilly’s thought leadership has been recognized by publications like Bloomberg Law and the Daily Journal, and he was named a Top Cyber Lawyer by the Daily Journal in 2022.